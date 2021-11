Mr Neo Zhi Yang, 31, has found it hard getting verbally abused by the people he has been trying to help. But the senior pharmacist at Singapore General Hospital (SGH) tries to be understanding, knowing that the pandemic has hit everyone hard.

"It could be due to the uncertainties of Covid-19. And because of that, some patients get anxious and visibly agitated," he said. "But I am thankful for other patients who spoke up for me when such incidents happen."