Pasar and Iceberg lettuce sold at FairPrice and Sheng Siong recalled after high pesticide levels found

SINGAPORE - A Malaysia-produced lettuce sold at NTUC FairPrice and Sheng Siong supermarkets under the Pasar and Iceberg brand names has been recalled, after the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) detected high levels of pesticide in the product.

In a statement on Thursday (Oct 4), the authority said the iceberg lettuce was imported from a Malaysian farm by Go Fresh Impex.

AVA had detected high levels of Fipronil, a wide-spectrum pesticide, in the product. A wide-spectrum pesticide refers to a pesticide that is designed to kill or manage a wide variety of pests.

The lettuce is sold under the brand name Pasar with supplier code 40 at FairPrice.

At Sheng Shiong, it is sold under the name Iceberg.

The lettuce is packaged into 400g packets at both supermarket chains, with the country of origin labelled as Malaysia.

Consumers who have purchased the affected lettuce can contact the respective supermarket retail outlets, said AVA.

The authority added that prior to cooking and consumption, consumers should wash and soak vegetables to remove any pesticide residues.