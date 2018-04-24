Part of St John's Island shut after asbestos find

Apr 24, 2018, 5:00 am SGT

More than half of St John's Island will be closed for over a year to facilitate the removal of a potentially toxic mineral.

Traces of asbestos were detected on April 16 in construction debris such as roof tiles around the island's campsite, lagoon and holiday bungalow area, the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) said yesterday.

It added that the risk of visitors developing asbestos-related diseases is low due to short-term exposure. But it still took the precaution of closing the affected areas on April 17.

They will remain closed until mid-2019.

