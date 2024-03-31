Para-athletes get free healthcare services boost in new initiative

SINGAPORE - While he was getting ready for the 200m race during the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China, in 2023, sprinter Lionel Toh collided with another athlete on the warm-up track.

The incident left the 24-year-old, who has cerebral palsy, with a fractured wrist bone, for which he had to wear a brace for about eight weeks.

While such injuries are not uncommon among para-athletes, Toh noted that getting the necessary treatment often requires going through the public healthcare system to get referrals to specialists – a long process that is not conducive to training.

A new initiative aims to make it easier for para-athletes.

A two-year agreement between IHH Healthcare Singapore (IHH) and Para Athletics (Singapore) (PAS), signed in November 2023, will provide para-athletes at all levels here with complimentary healthcare services as part of PAS’ Life Renewed corporate responsibility initiative.

IHH is Singapore’s largest private hospital operator, while PAS is a registered disability sports association that aims to provide para-athletes with opportunities to fully develop their athletic abilities.

The collaboration between IHH and PAS began after the latter expressed interest in obtaining subsidised medical services, said PAS vice-president Jaffa Mohamed Salleh.

“Mount Elizabeth Hospital, enthusiastic about supporting para-athletes, responded positively to the inquiry, leading to the partnership,” he added.

As part of the agreement, PAS athletes will have complimentary access to a wide range of healthcare services aimed at enhancing their fitness, recovery and competition readiness.

These include nutrition consultancy, physiotherapy and medical assessments, amounting to about $200,000 a year.

PAS and IHH will also collaborate on educational initiatives and other programmes for para-athletes.

The para-athletes will be able to arrange for consultation with IHH within a week’s notice – a process that could have taken months if done independently through other healthcare providers.

The partnership is a good fit as IHH has the medical resources and capabilities to help “under-served para-athletes and differently abled individuals”, said IHH chief operating officer Sherry Tan.

“Not all para-athletes receive support from government sports agencies. IHH believes all para-athletes can improve their fitness and performance if they have the right support and medical expertise,” she added.