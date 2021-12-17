Paperless prescriptions offer more convenience at new Eunos Polyclinic

Residents in Eunos will have access from today to a new polyclinic which not only provides outpatient medical care and treatment for chronic and acute conditions, but also offers radiological services.

Eunos Polyclinic, the ninth under SingHealth Polyclinics, is located at 1 Chin Cheng Avenue, which is about a 10-minute walk from Eunos MRT station.

In a statement yesterday, SingHealth Polyclinics said the new polyclinic will also provide women's and children's health services, immunisations, diagnostics and dental services, as well as allied health options such as physiotherapy and podiatry.

"Eunos Polyclinic is specially designed to leverage the use of technology to bring more convenience and improve the experience for our patients," it added.

For instance, patients do not need to bring the medicine prescription form to the pharmacy after seeing a doctor, as the prescription is automatically sent to the pharmacy located on the second storey of the five-storey building.

There are also self-service stations for registration, appointment-making and payment, to reduce waiting time.

Patients and caregivers can access self-help videos and educational resources at a specially designed space called E-Pal on the second storey of the polyclinic.

The opening of Eunos Polyclinic means Singapore has 23 polyclinics now. More information is available at the SingHealth Polyclinics website, polyclinic.singhealth.com.sg