Overseas-based S'pore citizens can receive Covid-19 vaccine upon arrival

SINGAPORE - Singapore citizens who are based overseas will find it more convenient to be vaccinated in Singapore, with two new channels to allow them to receive the first Covid-19 vaccine dose upon arrival.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) and Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Saturday (Sept 11) that the current high local vaccination rates allow them to introduce two vaccination channels for overseas Singaporeans arriving via Changi Airport and Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal.

Under the first channel, Singapore citizens can receive the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine upon arrival in Singapore without serving full stay-home notice (SHN).

They then return to their resident country on the next available flight or ferry.

Individuals can complete their vaccination regimen by repeating this process for their second dose.

Under the second channel, Singapore citizens can receive the first dose upon arrival here and complete the full SHN at a dedicated facility.

They can then receive the second dose after the required dosing interval before returning to their resident country.

But those opting for the second channel will still be subject to the prevailing border measures on the pre-departure test, on-arrival testing regime, as well as length of SHN based on their 21-day travel history.

Those choosing the first option will also be subject to prevailing border measures until they depart on the next available flight or ferry.

MFA and MOH said: "Regardless of their country or region of embarkation, the overseas Singaporeans will be required to stay at an appointed dedicated facility where the vaccination will be offered on-site, while they are under SHN."

Currently, returning Singaporeans from category two to four countries or regions will have to serve the full SHN required of them, before they can receive their first dose of vaccination.

This is followed by the second dose three to four weeks later.

The ministries added: "For Singaporeans with family and work commitments abroad, this makes it difficult for them to return to Singapore for vaccination given the long duration away from their resident countries."

They said that while the Covid-19 vaccines will be provided by the Singapore Government, the overseas Singaporeans will have to bear the associated costs of returning for the vaccination.

This includes accommodation at the designated facility, swab tests and travel expenses.

Overseas Singaporeans should register their interest in using either vaccination channel via this website.

Before travelling to Singapore, they should obtain the relevant re-entry approvals and return flight or ferry tickets to ensure that they can return to their resident countries after their vaccination.

More information on the vaccination channels can be found on MOH's FAQ page.

Further information on entry requirements to Singapore for returning citizens can be found on the SafeTravel website.