Over 586,000 people have taken a bivalent Covid-19 jab: MOH

SINGAPORE – Over 586,000 individuals have received a bivalent Covid-19 vaccine as at Dec 26, 2022.

This is 200,000 more from the previous update by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Dec 12.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, MOH said over 133,000 individuals have received a shot of the bivalent Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine and over 453,000 have received the bivalent Moderna/Spikevax vaccine.

Bivalent vaccines provide protection against the original Sars-CoV-2 strain of the virus, as well as the Omicron sub-variants.

MOH said on Saturday that there are still about 39,000 eligible seniors who have not yet achieved minimum protection. This is down from the 40,000 figure provided in mid-December.

Minimum protection against Covid-19 requires individuals aged five and above to complete three mRNA or Novavax/Nuvaxovid doses, or four Sinovac-CoronaVac doses.

To be up-to-date with your vaccination, eligible persons should receive an additional booster dose between five months and a year from the last vaccine dose.

As at Dec 30, 2022, 60 per cent of Singapore’s eligible population has up-to-date vaccination, MOH said on its website.

MOH added that the bivalent vaccines have a similar safety profile as the original monovalent booster vaccines, based on international data such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s report on the 22.6 million bivalent booster doses administered in the United States.

Moderna’s bivalent vaccine was rolled out on Oct 14 and the bivalent version of Pfizer-BioNTech’s Comirnaty Covid-19 vaccine has been made available since Dec 12.

MOH said: “The bivalent vaccines will broaden protection against existing variants and potentially against future ones. This will ensure they have a high level of protection against severe Covid-19, which is important as we enter the festive period and interact with our friends and family.”

Last Friday, MOH noted how China is facing a large infection wave that is of particular concern. On a weekly basis, between 40 and 80 Covid-19 cases have been detected in travellers from China, mostly residents and long-term pass holders returning to Singapore.

This comes after China announced that from Jan 8, it will scrap quarantine measures for overseas arrivals after nearly three years of strict pandemic border restrictions.

MOH said last Friday it is ready to reinstate border health measures if warranted by the public health situation.