Over 386,000 have received bivalent Covid-19 vaccine since mid-October

SINGAPORE - More than 386,000 people in the Republic have received a shot of a bivalent Covid-19 vaccine since they were introduced in mid-October, the Ministry of Health said.

This comes as the bivalent version of Pfizer-BioNTech’s Comirnaty Covid-19 vaccine was made available on Monday for those aged 12 and above.

Previously, only Moderna’s bivalent vaccine was available after it was rolled out on Oct 14.

Bivalent vaccines provide protection against the original Sars-CoV-2 strain of the virus, as well as the Omicron variants.

The introduction of another vaccine type may encourage more people to come forward to get their boosters, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung told reporters on Monday.

He noted that about 70 deaths per 10,000 infections occur among those aged 70 and above who are not up to date with their vaccinations.

This is compared to the general population, where about five in every 10,000 infections end up in the intensive care unit or die.

The emphasis is still on getting senior citizens up to date with their vaccinations, Mr Ong said.

MOH said on Dec 7 that about nine in 10 seniors aged 60 and above have minimum protection, and six in 10 are up to date with their Covid-19 vaccinations.

However, there are still about 40,000 eligible seniors who have not yet achieved minimum protection against Covid-19.

The pandemic situation here is “calm and stable”, with low case numbers and a lower number of patients at hospitals following the XBB wave, Mr Ong said.

As at noon on Sunday, the seven-day moving average of new local cases stood at 1,031.

There were 101 Covid-19 patients in the hospital, of whom 11 required oxygen supplementation while six were in intensive care.

However, question marks remain over the arrival of winter in the Northern Hemisphere – when diseases, including Covid-19, tend to spread – as well as China’s recent announcement of the easing of its pandemic restrictions.