3,500 people get free Covid-19 swabs at test centres on first day of new scheme

SINGAPORE - About 3,500 people took free supervised self-administered antigen rapid tests (ARTs) at Quick Test Centres (QTCs) and Combined Test Centres (CTCs) on Wednesday (Feb 16), the first day of a new scheme that aims to ease the load on general practitioner (GP) clinics and polyclinics.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) had announced on Tuesday (Feb 15) that from Feb 16 to March 15, Covid-19 patients with mild or no symptoms can visit a test centre to take a supervised self-administered ART for free, and get their results reflected in their HealthHub record.

On Thursday (Feb 17), MOH told The Straits Times that the tests are available to anyone aged three and above, although children aged three to 12 must be accompanied by a caregiver who is 21 years or older.

This caregiver may have to help administer the test if the child is unable to do so.

People at test centres that ST visited on Wednesday cited a variety of reasons for going there, including job requirements, shorter queues, the free tests, and getting their results officially recorded.

Migrant domestic worker Joy Ros, 27, got swabbed at a test centre at the former Da Qiao Primary School in Ang Mo Kio after she developed a cough.

"My boss told me to test here because it's free," she said.

Housewife Wong Hooi Fen, 42, said her daughter had tested positive in an earlier ART test but negative at a polyclinic, so she had taken her to the centre to confirm the results.

"If she tests positive, it will be reported to the Ministry of Health and they will inform those who were in close contact with her," she said.

Housewife Jennifer Kwan, 70, got tested at a centre at 321 Clementi Avenue 5 after testing positive on a self-administered ART at home earlier that day.

"Here, we don't have to wait so long, compared to at the GP. The staff are nice and patient," she said.

Saleswoman Serene Luo, 32, did not have a positive test before coming, but said she wanted to get tested for the assurance, and to get her result officially certified.

"I read online that we should not flood clinics, so I decided to do my test at a test centre," she said.