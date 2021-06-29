More than 31,000 Covid-19 self-test packs distributed to Bukit Merah and Redhill residents

SINGAPORE - More than 31,000 antigen rapid test packs were distributed to the residents of over 100 housing blocks in Bukit Merah and Redhill, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Tuesday (June 29).

Packs with two Covid-19 self-test kits in each were distributed from various Residents' Committee Centres in the two areas on Saturday and Sunday.

This is on top of the various testing operations that have been conducted in both areas.

The kits were provided as an added layer of ring-fencing, following a number of clusters there, including the largest active one in Singapore, at 115 Bukit Merah View Market and Hawker Centre.

As of Monday night, it comprised 91 cases, and there are five clusters across the two neighbouring estates.

Anyone whose self-test is positive or returns an invalid result twice should take a photo of the test next to their IC or passport before disposing of the kit.

They should then immediately call their nearest Swab and Send Home clinic to book an appointment for a confirmatory polymerase chain reaction test, MOH had said last week.