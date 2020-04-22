Over 2,100 caught for not observing safe distancing

Since the start of the circuit breaker period, more than 2,100 people have been caught breaching safe distancing rules, while over 500 did not wear a mask outside their homes.

Environment and Water Resources Minister Masagos Zulkifli yesterday gave this update on Facebook about those who have flouted the circuit breaker rules since they kicked in on April 7.

"I am glad that most Singaporeans and residents have adhered to the measures, and we have seen the number of community cases fall in recent days. However, there's a minority of people who are not doing their part," wrote Mr Masagos.

He added that if there is a significant decline in Singapore's local transmission numbers, "we may be able to gradually ease some of the measures".

The National Parks Board also announced yesterday that, in line with the new measures to enhance safe distancing, food and beverage outlets, as well as convenience stores, in gardens, parks and nature reserves would close from 11.59pm yesterday.

All carparks in gardens, parks and nature reserves will also be closed during this period, the board said. More details on the closures, which will last until May 4, can be found at www. nparks.gov.sg/noticeboard

The moves come after the Government announced several enhanced measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, including a month-long extension of the circuit breaker period to June 1.

In his Facebook post, Mr Masagos also touched on the new crowd control measures that apply to four popular wet markets: Geylang Serai Market, Chong Pang Market at Block 104/105 Yishun Ring Road, and the markets at Block 20/21 Marsiling Lane and Block 505 Jurong West Street 52.

From today, consumers heading out to buy groceries at these markets will be able to do so only on alternate days, depending on the last digit of their identity card or Foreign Identification Card number.

Mr Masagos said: "The above measures will help reduce the crowding and queues at these popular markets, especially on weekends. Similar access restrictions may be introduced in other wet markets, where crowding is observed."

Jean Iau