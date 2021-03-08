Over 150,000 staff in educational institutions to be offered Covid-19 vaccine from March 10

SINGAPORE - More than 150,000 teachers and other staff in educational institutions will be offered the Covid-19 vaccine from March 10, said the Ministry of Education on Monday (March 8).

The MOE said that this is in line with the Ministry of Health's efforts to extend vaccination to personnel who offer essential services.

"It complements existing efforts to keep our educational institutions safe, as children and the majority of our students are not yet medically eligible for vaccination," said the MOE.

The exercise will cover all staff in primary schools, secondary schools, junior colleges and Millennia Institute, as well as those in special education schools, the Institute of Technical Education and polytechnics.

Vaccination will also be extended to staff at pre-schools licensed by the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA) and all MOE-registered kindergartens, as well as those at early intervention centres and programmes funded by or registered with ECDA for children with developmental needs, aged six and under.

Staff of private schools registered with MOE that have full-time students below 18 years old, private education institutions - including international schools - with full-time students below 18, and madrasahs, will also be offered the vaccine.

To further minimise transmission risks, the vaccination exercise will also include other individuals who work in these institutions and come into regular contact with students.

They include administrative staff, adjunct staff, school-based and community-based student care centre staff, special student care centre staff, as well as canteen and bookshop vendors.

The MOE said that together with the Ministry of Social and Family Development and ECDA, it will work to identify individuals to be included in the exercise.

Identified individuals will progressively receive SMSes for them to book their appointments at any of the vaccination centres, 20 polyclinics, or Public Health Preparedness Clinics operating as vaccination sites.

"While Covid-19 vaccination is not mandatory, we strongly encourage all medically eligible individuals to get vaccinated. This is our way of protecting not just those working in the education sector but also our children and students who are not yet medically eligible for vaccination," said the MOE.

So far, over 217,000 people here have received both doses of the vaccine.