Over 11,000 firms sign up for antigen rapid test kits from Government

SINGAPORE - More than 11,000 companies have applied to receive antigen rapid test (ART) kits from the Government, the Ministry of Health (MOH) told The Straits Times.

Of these companies, 4,200 have already received the kits and the rest will get theirs later this week as Singapore transits to being a Covid-19 resilient nation, amid a high vaccination rate.

These free kits, which are provided to eligible employees who work on-site, will help them test themselves weekly over a two-month period.

MOH said: "The tests, which must be done once every week for eight weeks (regardless of vaccination status), can be administered by individuals at home or at the work premises.

"This is left to the discretion of the company, depending on existing work arrangements."

The eight-week rostered routine testing regime was first announced during a multi-ministry task force conference on Sept 6.

Last week, ST reported that more than 1.2 million kits have been set aside for public officers working across 16 ministries and more than 50 statutory boards.

On Sunday (Oct 3), MOH said each employee who works on-site can receive eight ART kits each, but did not mention how many kits have been distributed in total.

Companies applying for the kits should have processes to ensure that the weekly testing of their staff is conducted properly.

Test results should be recorded and appropriate follow-up actions adhered to, said MOH.

It added: "When requested by the Government, companies should be able to show that such processes have been put in place and implemented.

"If non-compliance to the testing requirements is found, companies will be required to refund the cost of the test kits."

To apply, companies can visit this website.

They will be prompted to log in with their Corppass and need to provide information such as the number of on-site employees.

Companies will be notified about delivery details within five working days of submitting an application for the kits, down from 20.