Ongoing transmission likely at four more KTV outlets: MOH

There is likely ongoing transmission of the coronavirus at four more KTV lounges and clubs currently operating as food and beverage outlets, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

They are One Exclusive, Level 9 (L9), Terminal 10 and Club M.

All except one are located at 114 Middle Road.

Terminal 10 is in Clarke Quay.

The ministry is investigating Covid-19 infection among social hostesses who frequented these and similar premises, as well as their close contacts.

To break any potential chain of transmission and enable deep cleaning, these premises will be closed to the public from today to July 29.

The ministry will provide free Covid-19 testing to members of the public who visited the four premises between June 29 and yesterday and similar KTV lounges and clubs operating as F&B outlets, or interacted with social hostesses of any nationality in any setting during this period.

Overall, MOH announced 56 new locally transmitted cases yesterday, of which 42 belonged to the fast-growing KTV cluster.

The KTV cluster now has 54 cases, which make it the second-largest active cluster here after the Bukit Merah View Market and Hawker Centre cluster with 94 cases.

Of yesterday's 56 locally transmitted cases, 17 were linked to previous cases and already quarantined, while 34 were linked and detected through surveillance.

Five cases are currently unlinked.

This is the highest daily number of locally transmitted cases so far this year.

There were also four imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice (SHN) or isolated on arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

All except one were detected upon arrival in Singapore. The remaining case developed the illness during SHN or isolation.

In total, 60 new coronavirus cases were confirmed as at noon yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 62,804.

The number of new cases in the community has increased to 88 in the past week from 24 the week before.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased to 15 in the past week from seven in the week before, MOH said.

There are currently 25 active Covid-19 clusters, with infections ranging from three to 94. Three new clusters were declared.

Of the 125 patients currently in hospital, most are well and under observation.

There is one person in critical condition in the intensive care unit while eight require oxygen supplementation.

Over the last 28 days, 16 local cases fell seriously ill, needing either oxygen supplementation or ICU admission. Two people died.

Of these 18 cases, 14 were not vaccinated, and four were partially vaccinated.