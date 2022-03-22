Ong Ye Kung to make working trip to Kuala Lumpur

Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung will meet political leaders in Malaysia during the trip. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
23 min ago

SINGAPORE - Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung will be making a working visit to Kuala Lumpur from Wednesday to Friday (March 23 to 25).

He is making the visit at the invitation of Malaysia's Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a statement on Tuesday.

Mr Ong, who will be accompanied by senior officials from MOH, will meet political leaders in Malaysia during the trip.

On Thursday, he will visit the National Institutes of Health, where he will deliver a keynote address.

