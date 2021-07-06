Dormitory resident among 2 locally transmitted unlinked Covid-19 cases, first since June 14

SINGAPORE - One of the Covid-19 cases reported on Tuesday (July 6) is from a dormitory, the first case reported since June 14.

The case is currently unlinked, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The other locally transmitted case on Tuesday is also unlinked.

There were eight imported cases. Seven were detected upon arrival, while one developed Covid-19 during stay-home notice or isolation.

In total, the 10 new cases take Singapore's tally to 62,640.

MOH also closed two clusters, including the one linked to Atatcutz Singapore, a barbershop in Bedok.

There are currently 22 active clusters, with three to 93 infections each.

Currently, 99 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised.

Most are well and under observation, but eight require oxygen and three are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Over the last 28 days, 23 local cases required oxygen supplementation, were admitted to the intensive care unit, or died.

Of these, 20 were unvaccinated and three were partially vaccinated.

So far, about 5.8 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered, and about 2.2 million people have received their second dose of the vaccine, MOH said in an update on the national vaccination programme.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has decreased from 76 in the week before to 24 in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also decreased from 11 in the week before to 5 in the past week.

Singapore has had 36 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

