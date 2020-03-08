Officers' investigative skills helped identify missing link between two church Covid-19 clusters

SINGAPORE - Among the police's successes that have been hailed was the solving of the mystery of how the Grace Assembly of God coronavirus cluster came about.

Analysts had zeroed in on Case 66, a 28-year-old Singaporean who works at the church, when it became evident that the patient was the earliest of the 23 in the Grace Assembly of God cluster to display disease symptoms.

Analyst He Minghui said her team paid particular attention to a Chinese New Year gathering that Case 66 has attended as they believed it afforded multiple avenues of infection with people in close proximity and potentially sharing food with one another.

But no information was readily available on who attended the gathering on Jan 25.

Assistant Superintendent Johnny Lim was tasked to fill this gap, and he collated a list of attendees by calling and querying the attendees on their movements and whom they had seen at the gathering.

Drawing these connections and filling in the missing details is an "instinctive" job for him, said ASP Lim, a senior investigation officer with the Criminal Investigation Department.

"It's like crime-solving - it's more or less a similar kind of skill set required to piece together information from different people and different places," he said.

Analysts cross-referenced the list of attendees he collated with the list of people who had attended a church service at the Life Church and Missions on Jan 19, the same day that two infected Chinese nationals were present, said Ms He.

When a woman's and her husband's names popped up on both lists, analysts hypothesised that the couple had been infected and later spread the disease to Case 66 at the family gathering. The woman had also told ASP Lim that she had fallen ill after the gathering, but had since recovered.

This hypothesis was borne out by serological tests - which showed that the couple had antibodies specific to the coronavirus, meaning they had been infected by it - and they were subsequently identified as Cases 83 and 91.

Such a rigorous process is all in a day's work for seasoned officers like ASP Lim and Ms He.

ASP Lim said: "It's like national service - someone has to do it."