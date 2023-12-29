Nutri-Grade labelling requirements for freshly prepared drinks to kick in on Dec 30

SINGAPORE – Consumers will be able to find out the amount of sugar and saturated fats in freshly prepared drinks from Dec 30, when Nutri-Grade labelling requirements and advertising prohibitions kick in.

The new measures, announced in February and June, will apply to drinks both sold in retail settings – such as food and beverage outlets – and served in non-retail settings, including hotels, workplaces, childcare facilities, educational and healthcare institutions, the Ministry of Health said on Dec 29.

“We encourage Singaporeans to limit their intake of beverages labelled C and D, and choose beverages graded A or B and/or with the Healthier Choice Symbol, or drink water instead, to further reduce their sugar intake,” the ministry added.

The Nutri-Grade system comprises colour-coded grades from A to D, with D denoting the highest sugar and saturated fat content.

Freshly prepared drinks – such as coffee, tea and bubble tea – which are graded C and D must be displayed with their Nutri-Grade marks at the point of purchase, such as in online and physical menus. MOH added that retailers may use the simplified Nutri-Grade mark on menus in which more than one beverage option is listed. Labelling of beverages graded A and B is optional.

The sugar content of optional toppings – such as pearls, ice cream and whipped cream – to freshly prepared drinks must also be displayed. Advertisements are not allowed for drinks that are graded D.

The requirements have already been implemented on pre-packed beverages and non-customisable dispensed drinks since Dec 30, 2022.

In an earlier report by The Straits Times, MOH said Nutri-Grade measures are part of its long-term strategy to reduce sugar intake in the population by shaping consumer behaviour.

MOH said on Dec 29: “High sugar intake is linked to an increased risk of obesity and diabetes, which is the leading cause of kidney failure... On average, every day, six people in Singapore are diagnosed with kidney failure and may require dialysis.”

It added that while the prevalence of diabetes has stabilised over recent years, it remains high at about one in 12 Singapore residents.