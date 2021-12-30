Nurse who was first to get vaccine wanted to lead by example

Most people who get their Covid-19 vaccine shot in Singapore do so while accompanied by just one healthcare worker, and in some cases, a caregiver or loved one.

But when Ms Sarah Lim got her Pfizer-BioNTech jab, it was done under the scrutiny of about a dozen reporters and photographers.

One year ago, on Dec 30, the senior staff nurse at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) became the first person here to receive a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Ms Lim, then 46, had been a healthcare worker for over 20 years and was no stranger to vaccinations, and was even excited about getting her first dose. "I was more nervous about the media attention than the injection," she said in an interview yesterday.

For most of last year, Covid-19 vaccines were only a glimmer on the horizon for many as the pandemic ravaged the globe.

But late last year, Ms Lim and her colleagues were told in a briefing that the vaccines would soon be available in Singapore.

In November last year, her nurse manager approached her and offered her the chance to be a part of history - as the first person here to get inoculated.

"I told her I'd do it. I wanted to take the lead and encourage others to get vaccinated," said Ms Lim.

Since her first shot in December, she has been jabbed two more times - in January and October - both times with Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine.

Being fully vaccinated has given her peace of mind to go about her regular activities, despite the surge in cases this year as well.

"It gave me confidence in my daily life, going to the gym, mingling with my gym friends when slots opened up. With my two doses, I felt very safe," said Ms Lim.

"I work in the healthcare industry, and I need to be healthy myself so I can care for my sick patients. A healthcare worker must be very healthy, so for me, vaccination is a must."

And despite a busy and difficult year, she received a spot of good news in October when she found out that her mother, who was initially hesitant to get vaccinated, had finally done so.

Recalling how she had shared her own experience with the jab to try and assuage her mother's fears, and spent months trying to talk her into it, Ms Lim said she was very happy when she heard the news.

"I told her, 'Good job!', I can be less worried now," she said, adding that her mother's friends and public messaging from the authorities had also played an important role.

Overall, Ms Lim said she was pleased with Singapore's efforts to get people vaccinated over the past year.

She added: "I hope that (next year), everyone in Singapore will go for their vaccination and boosters, so that life will go on."

Timothy Goh