Number of unvaccinated seniors aged 60 and above now below 170,000: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE - Vaccination rates have been going up among seniors who are aged 60 and above, though more work still needs to be done, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Saturday (July 31).

Speaking at a mobile vaccination centre which was set up at 22A Whampoa Precinct Hall on Saturday, Mr Ong said that the mobile vaccination teams have been up and running for three weeks so far. These centres have been quite effective in ramping up vaccination rates among seniors.

The number of unvaccinated seniors from this age group has fallen to below 170,000, said Mr Ong on Saturday.

Since July 7, mobile vaccination teams alone have reached out to about 3,240 individuals, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in an update on Saturday.

These teams go to selected community clubs and centres that are not already being used as vaccination centres, as well as residents' committee centres at residential blocks.

Mr Ong noted that this has largely been working due to the grassroots efforts, and volunteers who have been visiting elderly households and bringing them down for their jabs.

"So that's one prong of our efforts for now, all hands on deck with the mobile vaccination teams, going door to door and bringing them down (for vaccinations)," he said.

The other major effort by the MOH is to reach out to all doctors, which has been quite effective in persuading seniors to receive their jabs, noted Mr Ong.

Over the weekend, or by Monday, MOH will be reaching out to all general practitioners and TCM practitioners to get their help in getting their patients receive their jabs, he added.

"If they have unvacccinated seniors who are supposed to meet them at their appointments, one or two months later, try to ... bring forward their appointments and persuade them to get vaccination. Every day counts," said Mr Ong.

A total of 10 mobile vaccination teams have been deployed to the heartland, reaching out to some 2,300 people since July 7.

These include towns such as Bukit Merah, Sengkang, Tampines and Yishun.



A resident gets the Covid-19 vaccine from the mobile vaccination team at 22A Whampoa Precinct Hall. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHEN



"It's imperative for us if we want to contemplate opening up our economy... we must reach out to the seniors as they are the most vulnerable, and to get as many of them vaccinated as possible," said Mr Ong.

On Wednesday, Mr Ong said in a Facebook that about 77 per cent of seniors aged 60 and above have received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, with 187,000 seniors yet to receive their first dose.

The mobile vaccination centre, run by Fullerton Health, will remain for three days, before moving on to its next location.

Its group chief executive, Mr Ho Kuen Loon, told reporters on Saturday that three of its mobile teams have been going around the island, with the capacity to deliver some 200 shots a day.

The teams have covered neighbourhoods in Whampoa and Kallang in the past two weeks, he added.

"(At the mobile vaccination centres), we are able to spend more time to address the residents' concerns, who are mostly elderly. Their concerns include having existing chronic disease of taking medication ... and the other is on the possible side effects," he said.

Mr Ho noted that many of the residents who turn up have the intention to receive their jabs, but are a little hesitant and needed some convincing.

Many are also accompanied by caregivers, who are seniors themselves and had not planned on getting jabbed as they are worried that no one will be able to take care of their family members should they suffer from any side effects.

This was the case for Madam Ho Ping, 84, who had initially planned to accompany her husband for his first jab, but ended up receiving hers too.

She said in Mandarin: "My husband has many illnesses, so I'm worried that if I get jabbed too and experience side effects, I won't be able to look after him if he is unwell."

After receiving assurance from the doctors that side effects from the jab are usually mild, she agreed to receive the vaccine together with him.

Mdm Ho also scheduled her second jab to be after her husband's jab so that she could look after him if he were to experience any side effects.

Another resident, Mr Teo Pek Leong, 72, brought his wife Mdm Lee Lye Choon, 70, for her jab as the mobile vaccination centre is now more conveniently located for them.

Mr Teo said that he hadn't found the time to bring her previously, as Mdm Lee is wheelchair bound and needs kidney dialysis weekly.

He said: "I often am very tired after I bring her (for kidney dialysis) so it's good that this centre is close by."