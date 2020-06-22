NTU student among 10 new community cases; S'pore sees 262 new virus cases

A Nanyang Technological University (NTU) student was among 262 new cases of Covid-19 reported by the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

He has not gone to the university since early April, the ministry said.

The 22-year-old was tested as part of proactive screening at the institutes of higher learning for those diagnosed with acute respiratory infection when they first see a doctor, said MOH.

He was confirmed to have Covid-19 on Saturday after the onset of symptoms last Thursday.

The student is one of three Singaporeans or permanent residents among the new Covid-19 cases.

The other two are a 58-year-old Singaporean man and a 33-year-old male permanent resident.

Both were asymptomatic, and were detected due to proactive surveillance of people working or staying in dormitories. They were both confirmed to have the coronavirus infection on Saturday.

They are among 10 new community cases, which exclude migrant workers staying in dormitories.

Three are work pass holders and four are work permit holders. They were all tested even though they were asymptomatic.

Three of the 10 community cases were tested as they work in essential services, and four were swabbed as they work or reside in dormitories.

Update on cases

New cases: 262 Imported: 0 In community: 10 (3 Singaporeans/PRs; 3 work pass holders; 4 work permit holders) In dormitories: 252 Active cases: 7,127 In hospitals: 179 (1 in ICU) In community facilities: 6,948 Deaths: 26 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 10 Total discharged: 34,932 Discharged yesterday: 718 TOTAL CASES: 42,095

Another 252 cases involved migrant workers in the dormitories.

Cases continue to be picked up among work permit holders staying in dorms, due to extensive testing there as part of the process to verify and test the status of all workers, said the ministry.

Of the new cases, 97 per cent were linked to known clusters, and MOH said it uncovered links for five previously unlinked cases between June 14 and Saturday.

With the new cases, the country's total now stands at 42,095.

The daily average of new community cases has dropped to four the past week from eight the week before, said MOH.

In the same period, the average number of unlinked community cases has been stable at two a day.

One new cluster was reported in a dormitory at 242 Woodlands Industrial Park E5.

With 718 new cases discharged, 34,932 patients have fully recovered from the disease. Only one patient remains in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

The number of patients in the ICU has been on a decline since it peaked on April 10 with 32.

A total of 179 cases remain in hospital, while 6,948 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 26 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 10 who tested positive have died of other causes.