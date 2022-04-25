NTU launches centre to study how dementia develops in Asians

SINGAPORE - The Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine at Nanyang Technological University has launched a centre to study the changes in the brains of Asians before dementia sets in as well as find new strategies that can one day predict and delay the progression of the syndrome.

It is thus targeting people with suspected cognitive decline or mild cognitive impairment (MCI).

Singapore's director of medical services Kenneth Mak, the guest of honour at the launch, said in his speech that the centre aims to develop and validate novel biomarkers and new interventions for dementia in the Asian population.

In Singapore, one in 10 people aged 60 and above lives with the condition.

Associate Professor Mak also said the Ministry of Health adopts a multipronged approach to dementia care, which includes raising awareness of it, enhancing care capacity and capability in the community and hospitals, and supporting caregivers of persons living with dementia.

Most of the patients here who have sought help are those with moderate to severe dementia. "The challenge with treating dementia is that if it is not picked up early, you miss the boat. Once you lose brain cells, there is nothing we can do to reverse that," said Associate Professor Nagaendran Kandiah, the director of the Dementia Research Centre (Singapore).

He said that changes in the brain can occur as early as 30 years before one develops dementia, and about 80 per cent of the people with mild cognitive impairment - it is estimated at 250,000 people - will go on to develop dementia.

For this group, their risk of getting dementia rises by 10-15 per cent every year.

"If you're able to diagnose people at this stage, then you'll be in a better position to help them prevent dementia," he said.

Crucially, the centre aims to shed light on "Asian dementia" because of the biological factors unique to the Asian brain that increase the prevalence of dementia.

For instance, Asian patients are three times more likely than Caucasian patients to suffer from cerebral small vessel disease, which is a narrowing of the small blood vessels in the brain that then appear as white matter lesions. They can put one at increased risk of dementia and more rapid cognitive decline.

About 80 per cent of the patients at such clinics in Asia have white matter lesions.

Prof Kandiah also said that the prevalence of the APOE4 gene and the amyloid-beta gene, which are associated with Alzheimer's disease, is much lower in Asian patients, though in many international trials, the APOE4 gene is an inclusion criteria.