Not true that current COVID situation is more dangerous: CDA, experts

Message about Covid being circulated in Singapore. Photo taken on May 29, 2026.

Summarise

SINGAPORE - Following the recent resurgence of Covid-19 cases in Singapore, a text message has been circulating online claiming that the variant of the virus does not cause fever and that symptoms are harder to detect - making it more dangerous.

Both the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) and infectious disease experts said it is not true and that the symptoms are similar to those of earlier strains - ranging from mild upper respiratory tract infection to serious diseases such as pneumonia.

Associate Professor Lim Poh Lian, Group Director of Communicable Diseases Programmes at CDA, said the main COVID-19 variant currently circulating in Singapore is the NB.1.8.1 strain and it accounts for more than half of locally sequenced cases.

“Current evidence shows that symptoms associated with NB.1.8.1 are largely similar to those seen in previous waves or earlier strains, which range from mild upper respiratory illness to severe disease such as pneumonia. Commonly reported symptoms include fever, chills, cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, fatigue, muscle aches, and in some cases, gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting or diarrhoea,” she said.

“There is no indication that NB.1.8.1 or other currently circulating variants, are more transmissible or cause more severe disease compared to previously circulating variants,” Prof Lim added.

Professor Paul Tambyah, former president of the Asia-Pacific Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infection, told The Straits Times that the text “appeared to be an old message since Covid-19 first appeared six years ago rather than three”, as stated in the message.

“Still, a number of the points in the message are correct. Some people do not have a fever with Covid-19. We have known that for six years. We have also known that the symptoms can include sore throat, loss of taste, body aches and gastrointestinal symptoms as well as dizziness especially on standing up even some time after recovering from SARS CoV2 infection,” he said.

Agreeing, another infectious disease expert Leong Hoe Nam said while the text message is a “mish mash of some of the known effects of the covid virus, but they are not true of the NB.1.8.1 strain alone”.

“The symptoms may be the same ... but a lot of it depends on the general health of the person, his or her specific immunity to the covid virus, which is determined by when his or her the last infection or vaccination was,” he added.

Prof Lim said that with Covid-19 being endemic in Singapore, and as with other endemic respiratory diseases, periodic waves are expected throughout the year.

The number of Covid-19 cases rose to 12,700 in the week of May 10 to May 16, an increase of about 59 per cent compared with 8,000 in the previous week, said CDA in a statement on May 21.

It added that the average number of daily Covid-19 hospitalisations rose from 56 to 73 during the same period, with one case in the intensive care unit daily on average.

Prof Tambyah said the NB 1.8.1 variant was reported as a strain under monitoring a year ago (2025) by the World Health Organisatiom (WHO).

“At that time, the evidence suggested that the licensed vaccines should be effective. We do not have a lot of updated information since. I think that if individuals are concerned, they could get vaccinated. I have recommended the vaccine for people who are traveling for a wedding or graduation and do not want to miss the event if they get sick, which might happen on a crowded flight,” he said.

Prof Lim said the current Covid-19 vaccine continues to be effective for protection against the NB.1.8.1 variant.

“We encourage individuals at increased risk of severe Covid-19, such as those aged 60 years and above, including those residing in aged care facilities, and medically vulnerable individuals aged six months and above, to stay updated with their vaccination - to receive an additional dose around one year after their last dose,” she said.

She aslo advised members of the public not to speculate and/or spread “unfounded rumours” and to visit www.cda.gov.sg for the latest information on Covid-19.