Nobel Prize medal for biologist who helped build S’pore’s life sciences sector to go on display

SINGAPORE - For his groundbreaking work in molecular biology, which helped shape the field, Dr Sydney Brenner was awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 2002.

Soon, the late biologist’s Nobel Prize medal – considered the highest award in science – will be on display in his adopted home of Singapore.

The Viva Foundation for Children with Cancer, a local charity dedicated to research and medical care, will hold the medal here for at least 30 years as part of a collaboration with the Sydney Brenner Charitable Trust in Britain.

Viva Foundation founder and executive chairman Jennifer Yeo said the Nobel Prize medal, together with other awards and papers belonging to Dr Brenner, will be placed in a display gallery, and locations are being shortlisted for this purpose.

The medal reflects the “love, devotion and commitment” that Dr Brenner had put into his life’s work for the betterment of humanity, Mrs Yeo, the wife of former Cabinet minister George Yeo, told The Straits Times recently.

“We hope to display the medal in a prominent place to inspire other scientists and doctors to rise to the challenge to save more lives and make a positive impact on humanity through their research and clinical treatment,” she said.

Together with the Sydney Brenner Charitable Trust, the foundation is also launching the Sydney Brenner-Viva Research Fellowship, which aims to “inspire young scientists from developing countries whilst equipping them with valuable knowledge and skills training”.

The fellowship is divided into two categories. The Sydney Brenner-Viva Research Fellowship will be awarded annually to exceptional scientists committed to paediatric oncology, with awardees undergoing 12 months of training with mentoring by Professor Rupert Handgretinger from the Children’s University Hospital in Tuebingen, Germany.

Meanwhile, the Sydney Brenner-Viva Travel Fellowship will give recipients the opportunity to participate in the St Jude-Viva Forum in Paediatric Oncology, a tie-up with the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in the United States.

Research fellows must be from a developing country and be committed to return to his or her home country after the fellowship to contribute to the cure of childhood cancer, said Mrs Yeo.

Dr Brenner and two colleagues won the Nobel Prize for their study on the roundworm Caenorhabditis elegans that helped identify key genes regulating organ development and programmed cell death.

Born in South Africa to Jewish immigrants, Dr Brenner spent the last few years of his life in Singapore, until his death here at the age of 92 in 2019.

He played a pivotal role in shaping the Republic’s life sciences sector, helping set up the Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology (IMCB) here in 1985.

The Nobel laureate, who became Singapore’s first honorary citizen in 2003, was scientific adviser to the chairman of the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*Star) and head of its Molecular Engineering Laboratory until his death.