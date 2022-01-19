No serious side effects from Covid-19 jab reported among children aged 5 to 11: HSA

SINGAPORE - No serious suspected adverse events (AEs) associated with the Covid-19 vaccine have been reported for children between five and 11 years old as at Dec 31, said the Health Sciences Authority (HSA).

It has received reports of non-serious AEs such as hives, dizziness, fever and shortness of breath in those in the age group of five to 11 years, it said in a safety update on Wednesday (Jan 19).

For the age group of 12 to 18 years, the most common reported AEs are rash, hives, angioedema - which refers to the swelling of the eyelids, face and lips - as well as shortness of breath, palpitations, chest tightness or discomfort, fever, dizziness, light headedness and syncope, which refers to fainting and brief episodes of loss of consciousness.

HSA said a total of 11,490,023 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty and Moderna/Spikevax mRNA vaccines have been administered between Dec 30, 2020 and Dec 31 last year, out of which 14,729 suspected AE reports were received.

Among those reports, 747 were classified as serious AEs.

HSA added that the AEs reported in individuals who had been administered booster doses of the mRNA vaccines were similar to those who had taken the first two doses of the vaccines, and there was no observed increase in frequency of events.

There were 10 cases of myocarditis and pericarditis - types of heart inflammation - reported following 2.2 million booster doses.

Rare instances of anaphylaxis, a severe life-threatening allergic reaction, have occurred after administering the Covid-19 vaccine and the local incidence rate with mRNA vaccines is estimated at 0.88 per 100,000 doses administered, which is similar to those reported overseas.

There are currently no reports of anaphylaxis from the booster doses.