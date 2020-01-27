No new confirmed cases of virus in S'pore after fourth patient

There were no new confirmed cases of Wuhan coronavirus infection in Singapore as of noon yesterday to add to the four cases, the Health Ministry said last night.

Still, the number of suspected cases climbed to 92, from 64 on Saturday, with 46 testing negative. Test results for the remaining 42 cases are pending.

The four confirmed cases, all of whom are tourists from China, were announced on Thursday, Friday and early yesterday morning.

The latest case involves a 36-year-old Chinese national from Wuhan. He is being treated in an isolation ward at Sengkang General Hospital, said the ministry.

He had been staying at Village Hotel Sentosa and visited Universal Studios Singapore and VivoCity. The man had travelled on public transport, including in a taxi.

"The risk of infection from transient contact, such as on public transport or in public spaces, is assessed to be low," said the ministry.

Nine people have been identified as close contacts of the case.

Eight had been contacted as of noon yesterday and are being quarantined. Efforts are ongoing to contact the remaining person.

Close contacts will be quarantined for 14 days from their last exposure to the patient. All other identified contacts who have a low risk of being infected are placed under surveillance and contacted daily to monitor their health status.

The Health Ministry said it had identified 115 close contacts from the four confirmed cases. Of the 86 still in Singapore, 66 have been quarantined or isolated. Efforts are ongoing to contact the rest.

Meanwhile, Singapore's leaders, including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, have cautioned people not to spread unsubstantiated information about the virus. The authorities have debunked fake stories such as how over 100 travellers from Wuhan have been denied entry to Singapore and that an individual here has died from the virus.