No new Covid-19 cases in community, dorms for two days in a row

The number of daily coronavirus cases remains low, with none in the community or in migrant worker dormitories for two days in a row, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

But there has been a slight uptick in the average number of new community cases.

The number of new cases in the community increased from an average of two cases two weeks ago to three in the past week, MOH added.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week also increased from one to three in the same period.

Singapore confirmed seven new coronavirus cases yesterday. All were imported.

They comprise two Singaporeans, one dependant's pass holder, three work permit holders and one special pass holder.

The two Singaporeans are a 52-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman who arrived from India, while the dependant's pass holder is a 33-year-old woman who travelled from Switzerland. She is a contact of a previous case.

Two of the work permit holders came from the Philippines and one arrived from Indonesia.

The one special pass holder is a 52-year-old man who returned from the Philippines.

They had all been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore and were tested while serving their notices.

MOH also announced that the clusters at Avery Lodge Dormitory and Jurong Penjuru Dormitory 2 have been closed as they have not had new cases linked to them for 28 days, or two incubation periods.

With nine cases discharged yesterday, 57,884 patients have fully recovered from the disease. A total of 37 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 30 are in community facilities.

Yesterday's new cases take Singapore's total to 57,994 patients.

Update on cases

New cases: 7 Imported: 7 (2 Singaporeans, 1 dependant's pass holder, 3 work permit holders, 1 special pass holder) In community: 0 In dormitories: 0 Active cases: 67 In hospitals: 37 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 30 Deaths: 28 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 57,884 Discharged yesterday: 9 TOTAL CASES: 57,994

Singapore has had 28 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.