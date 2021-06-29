No new cases among staff at CGH; testing to go on

Proactive testing of healthcare workers at Changi General Hospital (CGH) has not picked up any new Covid-19 infection since a cluster surfaced at the hospital last week.

Containment measures have been stepped up since the first staff member in the cluster tested positive, the hospital said in a statement yesterday.

It added that through rostered routine testing (RRT), the hospital picked up the first case, a porter who is asymptomatic and fully vaccinated. He tested positive last Wednesday.

As at yesterday, there were 10 cases linked to the cluster - six porters, a healthcare assistant, and household and workplace contacts.

A 21-year-old CGH nurse was also reported to be infected last Saturday, but she is currently an unlinked case.

There are currently eight infected CGH staff, and proactive testing has not picked up any further staff cases to date, said the hospital.

CGH chief executive Ng Wai Hoe said: "Our affected colleagues are currently generally well or with mild symptoms, and we will continue to support and care for them."

Additional surveillance swab tests for in-patients who are possible contacts of the staff cases have been completed, and CGH is closely monitoring all in-patients who may develop fever or acute respiratory infection symptoms.

All test results for in-patients have come back negative, CGH said. Patients identified as contacts may be isolated to continue to recover under quarantine, and visitors will not be allowed into these wards until further notice.

Staff identified as close contacts have been placed on quarantine or leave of absence pending further investigations. The Straits Times has contacted CGH for the total number of these staff.

The hospital has also stepped up additional swab tests for relevant staff, including those who were identified as contacts, as well as porters, housekeepers and nurses.

Staff who interact with patients and who are already on RRT have also undergone an additional round of surveillance swab tests.

More than 6,000 swab tests for staff have been conducted over the past week, with all returning negative.

As an added precautionary measure, all staff at CGH will undergo further Covid-19 testing over the next few days, the hospital said.

Infection control and deep cleaning of the affected areas have also been stepped up, it added.

Under current visitation guidelines, only one pre-registered visitor can visit a patient. The visitor can make only one visit a day.