No need for businesses to deny access to those who have been to places visited by Covid-19 cases: MOH

SINGAPORE - There is no need for businesses or premise owners to deny access to persons who reside, work at, or have visited locations accessed by confirmed Covid-19 cases, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Wednesday (June 30).

The reason is that these individuals do not have the same risk as close contacts of confirmed cases, who would already be quarantined, it said in response to queries from The Straits Times.

"In the case of Bukit Batok Driving Centre (BBDC), individuals who are unwell are advised not to proceed with classes and to seek medical treatment instead," a ministry spokesman said.

The driving centre had earlier barred customers who live around Bukit Merah View from entering its premises, due to the cluster of coronavirus cases in the area.

The 115 Bukit Merah View Market and Food Centre is at the centre of Singapore's largest open Covid-19 cluster, with 91 cases of infection linked to it. Another 8 cases have been linked to a cluster at Block 119 Bukit Merah View.

On June 25, BBDC announced that students who live near Bukit Merah View were to cancel existing lesson bookings immediately and no refunds would be given for their lessons if they were denied entry into the centre.

It provided an update on Monday, stating that residents in the area would be able to resume their driving lessons from the next day if they are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

The centre also said customers who cancel lessons that are are to take place in the next few days will have the fee fully refunded to their BBDC account.