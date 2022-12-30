S’pore ready to step up border measures if needed, MOH monitoring situation as China reopens

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Health (MOH) stands ready to step up measures if necessary, closely monitoring the global Covid-19 situation even as China reopens its borders from Jan 8, 2023.

Non-fully vaccinated travellers entering Singapore continue to require a pre-departure test within two days before departure.

Non-fully vaccinated short-term visitors must also have travel insurance with a minimum coverage of $30,000 for Covid-related medical expenses. All air and sea travellers must submit a health declaration upon arrival.

Despite some public concern about the high level of infections in China and announcements by other countries such as India, Italy and Japan of new testing requirements for all travellers from China, Singapore’s local situation has remained stable even after the XBB-variant wave, said MOH.

At this stage of the pandemic, the most important factor is Singapore’s population immunity.

MOH said: “We cannot completely stop infections, and indeed the virus has continued to circulate in our communities, but we can ensure that infections result in few cases of hospitalisations and severe illnesses.”

Singapore’s seven-day moving average of local Covid-19 cases is 729, the number of Covid-related hospitalisations remains below 100, and the number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care remains in the single digits, MOH said.

Paediatric and bivalent vaccines are available to strengthen the nation’s already high immunity, it added.

With new Covid-19 treatment facilities and expanded transitional care facilities also available, Singapore is in a stronger position to live with the virus, becoming more resilient with each wave, MOH stressed.

However, the ministry remains vigilant, closely watching the global situation, especially with an increase in caseloads in many countries due to the uptick in international travel and onset of winter in the Northern Hemisphere.

China, which is facing a large infection wave, is currently of particular concern.

First, there is the possible emergence of new and more dangerous variants, MOH said.

Singapore has been working with our international partners, including Gisaid, which maintains a pathogen genomics database, to monitor the variants circulating globally.