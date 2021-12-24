No booking required for third Sinovac jab; walk-ins for mRNA booster shots available for those eligible

SINGAPORE - People who took their second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnarty or Moderna vaccine at least five months ago and have not received a SMS to book an appointment can now walk into any vaccination centre for their booster jab.

Meanwhile, all eligible individuals who have taken their first two doses of the Sinovac-Coronavac vaccine can now walk into selected vaccination centres for their third dose, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday (Dec 24).

These vaccination centres include those offering the Moderna vaccine and Raffles City Convention Centre, which offers the Sinovac vaccine and takes walk-ins until Dec 31 this year.

People aged 60 and older who have gotten two doses of the Sinovac vaccine can also walk into centres offering the Pfizer vaccine for their third jab.

"In view of the rise in Omicron cases globally and locally, there is a need to be boosted for better protection," said MOH in a statement.

About 29,000 individuals who have received their first two doses of the Sinovac vaccine are due for their third dose, said MOH.

Those who opt for Sinovac will need three doses of the vaccine to maintain their fully vaccinated status.

MOH urged people to take either the Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccine for their third dose unless they are medically ineligible to do so.

"Antibody levels from the Sinovac-CoronaVac vaccine decline rapidly within three to six months after completion of the second dose," the ministry said.

"Emerging international data indicates that while the mRNA vaccines, especially with booster vaccination, are protective against the Omicron variant, the Sinovac-CoronaVac and Sinopharm vaccines result in weaker neutralising activity and may not be protective."

MOH's announcement on Friday comes after it previously reminded those who took the Sinovac vaccine to take a third dose before Dec 31, as long as three months have passed after their second dose.

If they do not do so beyond the time period, their vaccination status will revert to "additional dose needed", and they will be subjected to vaccination-differentiated safe management measures.