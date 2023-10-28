NKF to open five new dialysis centres by 2025 to meet escalating demand

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s biggest dialysis provider, the National Kidney Foundation (NKF), will open five new dialysis centres by 2025 to meet escalating demand as kidney failure cases rise.

Now, all 41 dialysis centres across Singapore are running at close to 90 per cent capacity, with slots set aside for emergency cases or patients who have to be isolated, such as those with hepatitis B virus infections, its chief executive Tim Oei told the Straits Times.

Mr Oei said NKF receives more than 100 new applications for dialysis slots every month, which is about double the number from five years ago, when it had 36 dialysis centres.

“It is worrying. The numbers are slowly but surely moving upwards,” he said.

This is happening as six new patients are diagnosed with kidney failure in Singapore every day. Dialysis removes waste products and excess fluid from the blood when the kidneys stop working properly. Without dialysis or an organ transplant, these patients will ultimately die.

In January 2024, NKF will open a dialysis centre – long delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic – at the Sky Vista @ Bukit Batok Housing Board project. This will replace a small centre nearby.

By May 2024, another centre will open at Sengkang Community Hospital. This will be the second dialysis centre co-located in a community hospital, following the one in Yishun Community Hospital. Patients at the hospital have found it very useful, as they need not travel to a dialysis centre by ambulance, Mr Oei said.

The next three dialysis centres will open by 2025 in the HDB estates of Bidadari, Fernvale and Punggol, taking the total number of NKF centres to 45.

On average, each dialysis centre has 22 stations and can serve up to 132 patients a week.

New cases of kidney failure, also known as stage 5 chronic kidney disease, increased by a whopping 42 per cent over a decade, from 1,587 in 2011 to 2,249 in 2020. Diabetes and hypertension are the main causes.

The prevalence of chronic kidney disease has also risen significantly, from 8.7 per cent in the 2019 to 2020 period to 13.8 per cent in 2021 to 2022.

This means that about half a million Singapore residents now have the disease and are at higher risk of progressing towards kidney failure, Mr Oei said.

Opening new centres will not be enough to address the problem. NKF has previously said that it would also retrofit at least eight centres that are 20 years or older by 2030. This involves expanding the floor size, which would allow them to cater to more patients, Mr Oei said.