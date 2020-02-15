Nine new cases in S'pore; two previous cases discharged

Nine new cases of the coronavirus disease, Covid-19, were confirmed yesterday, including a healthcare worker and six patients linked to the Grace Assembly of God church.

The church cluster is now the largest in Singapore with 13 patients. The first two patients there tested positive on Tuesday.

None of the new cases has recent travel history to China, where the virus originated in Wuhan, and all nine are Singaporeans.

Two previously announced cases had recovered and were discharged yesterday, including a two-year-old girl who was one of 92 Singaporeans evacuated from Wuhan on a specially arranged Scoot flight on Jan 30.

The other is a 27-year-old man who attended a business meeting at the Grand Hyatt Singapore last month.

Here are the details of the new cases:

CASE 59

Case 59 is a 61-year-old doctor who works at a private hospital and fell sick last Friday. He had no known interactions with past cases.

He sought treatment at Farrer Park Hospital's emergency care clinic on Monday, and at the emergency department in Mount Elizabeth Hospital on Wednesday.

On Thursday, he was transferred to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases, and tested positive for the virus on the same day.

He had not been to work since he fell ill, and before being hospitalised, he mostly stayed in his home in Wilkinson Road.

CASES 60, 61, 62, 63, 66, 67

Cases 60, 61, 62, 63, 66 and 67 are linked to the Grace Assembly of God church.

They comprise four women, aged 44, 51, 54 and 56, and two men, aged 28 and 57.

Case 63, the 54-year-old woman, is an employee of Singapore's national water agency PUB.

The administrative staff member works in the Environment Building and is not involved in PUB's plant or field operations, PUB said yesterday.

CASE 64

Case 64 is a 50-year-old Singaporean man with no travel history to China. No other details about him were available.

CASE 65

Case 65 is a 61-year-old woman who is a family member of Case 50, the 62-year-old male DBS Bank employee who was confirmed on Wednesday to have been infected.

Another family member, a 30-year-old man who is case 55, is also linked to this group.