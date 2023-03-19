New treatment saves toddler with aggressive leukaemia after chemotherapy failed to work

“In Mathias’ case, the genetic changes found in the leukaemia cells are known to be high-risk and not as responsive to conventional chemotherapy,” said Associate Professor Joyce Lam, a senior consultant at KKH’s haematology/oncology service and medical director of the hospital’s cell processing laboratory.

Worldwide, such patients have poor prognosis, with up to 80 per cent succumbing to the disease.

As Mathias did not respond to chemotherapy, his doctors decided on a new and promising treatment known as CAR-T therapy, followed by a stem cell or bone marrow transplant.

Car-T, or chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, uses the body’s own immune system to help fight the cancer.

It was approved in Singapore in March 2021. In the therapy, a type of white blood cells that help fight infections – T cells – are genetically altered in a lab and infused back into the patient.

The re-engineered T cells – now known as Car-T cells – acquire a new receptor that enables them to locate and destroy the cancer cells.

The work was done at KKH’s Teo Sok Yong and Goh Cheng Liang childhood cancer lab, which opened in early 2022. It also processed the healthy donor cells for Mathias’ stem cell transplant in August 2022.

About 10 to 15 per cent of leukaemia cases require “extraordinary efforts to treat”, said Dr Michaela Seng, a senior consultant at KKH’s haematology/oncology service, and one of the doctors caring for Mathias.

“So Car-T is now the new tool, which basically spares the (patient) a lot of the toxicities, either by replacing a whole chunk of strong chemo or even replacing transplant completely – but in his case, we had to do both.”

Still, Mathias was spared from more months of high-dose chemotherapy, Dr Seng added.

The strategy also meant he could avoid radiotherapy exposure to his whole body, reducing the risk of acute and chronic conditions in his later life, including earlier onset of these conditions when compared to his peers in adulthood, she said.

Such radiation exposure would have been necessary in his case in a traditional transplant situation, Dr Seng added.

“Now we can differentiate which cancer needs less treatment, which one needs more, and for those that need more, (we ask ourselves), do we have better-designed therapies to avoid some of the side effects?” she said.

Mathias became the youngest patient at KKH to have undergone Car-T treatment. The one-time treatment is generally known to be costly. The Kymriah Car-T therapy, for instance, comes with a reported price tag of US$475,000 (S$640,000).

As for the type of Car-T treatment that Mathias had, it is currently only available to the hospital’s patients as part of research.

When Mathias was ready for the transplant one month after the Car-T therapy, his father went to the Singapore General Hospital to donate his stem cells. After his cells were harvested, they were quickly sent to the KKH lab for processing before they were transplanted into Mathias.

After the transplant, Mathias suffered from intense vomiting and diarrhoea for about a week, his father said. “He would vomit and then immediately start eating. If he was eating, it was a good sign.”