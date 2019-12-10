New polyclinic in Serangoon to be ready by 2025

A new polyclinic will be built in Serangoon by 2025, as part of an integrated facility that also includes a kidney dialysis centre.

The polyclinic will be located at a 0.75ha site opposite the Nex shopping mall, and be Singapore's largest, said Mr Seah Kian Peng, an MP for Marine Parade GRC, in a Facebook post on Sunday.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed that the polyclinic will be the largest by floor area. No other details were available.

Like other polyclinics, it will provide treatment for acute conditions, chronic disease management, childhood developmental assessment and immunisation, women's cancer screening, health education and disease prevention, Mr Seah wrote.

There will also be dietetics, psychology and diagnostic services.

Mr Seah, who is also chief executive of the FairPrice Group, said the future polyclinic will be at 587 Upper Serangoon Road, which is at the junction of Serangoon Central and Upper Serangoon Road.

The Serangoon facility is among 10 to 12 new polyclinics that will open in the coming years, in locations that include Bukit Panjang, Eunos, Kallang, Sembawang, Khatib, Tampines North and Yew Tee.

The MOH said it is looking to ramp up the number of polyclinics from the current 20 to about 30 to 32 by 2030.

30 to 32 Total number of polyclinics in Singapore by 2030, according to Ministry of Health plans. There are currently 20 polyclinics.

It has announced that two new polyclinics - in Kaki Bukit and Tengah - will also open by 2025.

Senior Minister of State for Health Lam Pin Min said at a community event late last month to announce the building of Kaki Bukit polyclinic that as the population ages, it is important to anchor some of the care of patients with chronic diseases in the community.