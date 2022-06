A new nursing home with an estimated 458 beds, and easy access to the adjacent Rail Corridor, will be built in Alexandra Hospital's grounds as part of plans to make medical services more accessible by co-locating healthcare facilities.

The home, to be built on a 0.55ha site, will form part of the larger 13.1ha Alexandra Health Campus in Queenstown, Singapore's first health district, and is slated for completion by end-2027.