New genetic testing lab helps pinpoint targeted treatment for cancer patients in S’pore, region

SINGAPORE – Madam Choo Mee Kung, 60, started having neck pain in March 2023, but checks showed that nothing was amiss. When the pain persisted, she sought help again, which led to a visit to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital in September 2023. By then, the retiree had started to lose weight and developed a cough.

Scans, followed by a biopsy of cells from a lymph node in her neck, showed what was causing the pain. Madam Choo was diagnosed with Stage 4 non-small cell lung cancer that had spread to her lung lining, brain, liver, pancreas, adrenal gland and bones. The cancer had caused fractures of her spine as well.

Unbeknown to her, Madam Ong also has a rare cancer gene mutation. Instead of a one-size-fits-all treatment, she could get a targeted treatment after this gene mutation was picked up by a newly available next-generation sequencing (NGS) test, a cutting-edge technology that profiles multiple genes simultaneously.

Cancers are generally caused by genetic mutations or changes in cells. The NGS test identifies genetic alterations in tumours that may respond favourably to specific targeted therapies, which are drugs that block the growth and spread of cancer by interfering with specific cancer cell features known as molecular targets, with minimal effect on normal cells.

Madam Choo’s cancer gene mutation could have been missed in the past, if single gene testing was conducted, said her doctor at the National University Cancer Institute, Singapore (NCIS), Dr Kenneth Sooi.

Previously, the National University Hospital (NUH) conducted single gene testing for three common lung cancer gene mutations, or sent biopsy samples overseas for NGS testing. The latter would have cost more and taken longer to get the results, said Dr Sooi, who is an associate consultant at the department of haematology-oncology.

On May 13, NUH and local biotech company Mirxes officially opened the NUH Diagnostic Molecular Oncology Centre @Biopolis that offers this NGS multigene test.

The lab, situated at Mirxes’ M Diagnostics lab facility in Biopolis, currently offers NGS testing for four common cancers: non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer and gastrointestinal stromal tumour. This will be expanded, if new treatments become available.

NGS is extended mostly to those with certain Stage 4 cancers and some Stage 3 cancers.

Dr Sooi explained: “In general, the majority of the patients that we select for (the NGS test) are (those with) advanced stage cancers, so it’s mostly Stage 4 and some of the Stage 3 patients where we typically cannot offer them curative treatment, like with surgery or radiation.”

When patients test positive on these molecular tests, it usually means that they can be eligible for targeted therapy based on the mutation that is found, and a lot of the more novel treatments are approved in the more advanced stages where treatment is not curative, he said.

More than 350 NUH patients have benefited from the NGS test since it was first offered in June 2023, and so have more than 1,300 patients in the region, like Thailand and Malaysia, said Associate Professor Tan Soo Yong, the head and a senior consultant at NUH’s pathology department.

He said that NGS multigene testing is also available at the other healthcare institutions here, but the NUH-Mirxes tie-up is the first public-private partnership centre here that offers the test, and NUH patients will benefit from the cost savings.

It is more cost-efficient to offer an NGS panel of genes rather than do multiple single-gene sequencing, he said. The latter would also require more tissue samples and a longer turnaround time.

Not only does the NGS test detect the actionable mutations that determine if the tumour is suitable for targeted therapy, but it also identifies most, if not all, of the resistant mutations that indicate that the patient will not be suitable for targeted therapy, Prof Tan said.