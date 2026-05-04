From how much policyholders pay out of pocket for hospital bills to the types of IP riders you can consider, the Life Insurance Association, Singapore unpacks the new rules and how they apply to you

Learn how the new changes to Integrated Shield Plan riders will affect you and your family.

The new rules from April 1, 2026 announced by the Ministry of Health (MOH) aim to keep private health insurance sustainable amid rising medical costs. But for many households, the immediate question is simple: Will I have to pay more if I fall sick?

Previously, some Integrated Shield Plan (IP) riders have allowed policyholders to pay little or even nothing upfront for large hospital bills. Under the new framework, that will change.

Premiums for new IP riders are generally lower compared to legacy IP riders before April 1, though out-of-pocket expenses during hospitalisation could be higher than before.

So, what exactly is changing and what does it mean for young families, retirees, and those reviewing their coverage? What should individuals look out for when reassessing their health insurance plans? The Life Insurance Association, Singapore, explains more below.

Q: What is an IP rider and how will the new changes affect me?

An IP rider is an optional add-on to your IP designed to reduce major out-of-pocket expenses during hospitalisation. IP riders also offer additional benefits, such as coverage for non-Cancer Drug List (non-CDL) cancer treatments, which are not covered by IPs and MediShield Life.

Before April 1, 2026, some IP riders covered the minimum deductible* – the initial amount policyholders must pay before insurance coverage applies. Deductibles typically range from $1,500 to $3,500 depending on the plan and the type of ward class.

From April 1, 2026, new IP riders will no longer be allowed to cover the minimum IP deductible, which now must be paid upfront by policyholders.

In addition, the annual minimum co-payment cap will be raised from $3,000 to $6,000 per year. The new cap will apply to co-payments excluding the minimum IP deductible. The deductible and co-payments can be paid using MediSave, subject to prevailing withdrawal limits. There is no change to the minimum 5 per cent co-payment requirement.

For example, consider a $10,000 hospital bill with a $3,500 deductible. Previously, some IP riders covered the deductible, leaving the policyholder to pay 5 per cent of the $10,000 bill, or $500.

Under the new IP rider requirements, the policyholder must first pay the $3,500 deductible, then 5 per cent of the remaining $6,500 ($325), bringing the total out-of-pocket costs to $3,825.

For a larger bill of $125,000, the difference becomes more pronounced. A $125,000 bill that was previously capped at $3,000 in out-of-pocket costs could now amount to $9,500.

While this means higher out-of-pocket expenses, premiums for new IP riders are reported to be approximately 16 per cent to 84 per cent lower compared to legacy IP riders before April 1, 2026. The actual change will vary across ages, coverages and over time.

According to MOH, the aim of these changes is to address rising claims costs, manage increasing bill sizes, and ensure the long-term sustainability of Singapore’s health insurance system.

Q: Am I affected by the new rules?

That depends on when you purchased your IP rider. Here is what matters at a glance:

Q: What IP rider should I choose based on my age or life stage?

All Singaporeans and Permanent Residents are covered under MediShield Life, which provides basic protection against large medical bills. The question is whether this coverage meets your healthcare needs, budget, and preferences.

Those seeking additional coverage may consider purchasing an IP and/or IP rider.

For younger individuals with tighter budgets, they may prefer more affordable IP riders with lower premiums but higher co-payments. However, upgrading later typically requires underwriting, and health conditions that arise with age may lead to exclusions or higher premiums. For those who can afford it, securing more comprehensive coverage early offers flexibility, as it is generally easier to downgrade later than to upgrade after health issues arise.

Older policyholders and retirees, particularly those on fixed incomes, need to consider long-term affordability. Premiums rise with age and may increase further due to medical inflation. Reviewing whether premiums remain manageable within retirement budgets is essential. Treatment preferences may change over time, and coverage should reflect evolving needs.

Hospital preference can also make a difference. Plans designed for private hospital treatment typically carry higher premiums than those tailored to public hospital care. Since all policyholders will face higher out-of-pocket costs compared to IP riders sold before April 1, 2026, a major hospitalisation could be costlier for those who prefer private care.

Q: What should I speak with my Financial Adviser Representative (FAR) about in light of these changes?

With the new rules now in effect, policyholders are encouraged to review their coverage, even if they are not planning to make immediate changes.

Insurance decisions made today can affect future coverage options and affordability. As such, consulting a qualified FAR can provide clarity.

Understanding the deductible and co-payment exposure of the new IP riders, and how your coverage aligns with your healthcare preferences and long-term affordability, is crucial before deciding to make any changes to your health insurance.

Some questions to ask your FAR include:

What does each recommended policy cover/not cover?

What are the IP rider options available, based on the type of hospitals/facilities and benefits that I wish to have access to?

Will I still be able to afford the plan as premiums increase with age?

Acting hastily and making decisions based on premiums alone may result in unintended consequences. This may leave you under-insured and vulnerable to significant out-of-pocket costs, should you require medical care in the future.

FARs play a key role in guiding you to make informed decisions about your coverage.

Your FAR is required to conduct a proper financial needs analysis before recommending suitable plans for you. They assess factors such as healthcare preferences, financial objectives and priorities to ensure suitability.

They can also help clarify common misunderstandings. Some policyholders may assume that their IP rider covers the full hospital bill, not realising they still bear deductibles and co-payments. Others may be surprised by how premiums increase over time due to ageing and medical inflation.

Some policyholders may also have misconceptions about the fundamental purpose of health insurance or assume that not making claims means they are overinsured.

Health insurance should not be approached in the same way as a savings or investment plan, where the goal is to maximise returns. Its core purpose is to provide financial protection during unforeseen medical events, cover medically necessary treatments and hospitalisations, and provide peace of mind so one can focus on recovery.

For more information, speak to a qualified financial adviser representative.

*Deductibles are fixed amounts payable by the patient before insurance pays out, and only have to be paid once per year. Multiple bills in the same year can add towards the deductible. Co-payment cap only applies to eligible claims such as panel or pre-authorised claims. The minimum co-payment cap will apply to co-payments excluding the minimum IP deductible.