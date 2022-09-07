New longevity centre looks at how to reverse ageing and prolong disease-free years

SINGAPORE - Imagine a day when you can walk into a clinic to do a series of tests - including blood and strength tests - to get your biological age, which will give you an idea of your health status so that you can do something to slow ageing and prevent diseases like cancer and cardiovascular disorders.

Research on new biomarkers to measure ageing is ongoing at the National University Health System (NUHS) Centre for Healthy Longevity (CHL), which opens on Wednesday.

The centre will also test ways to slow ageing and aims to translate findings from laboratory models to human clinical trials to clinical practice.

The urgency is clear as one in four Singaporeans will be above 65 years of age by 2030 and, as life expectancy rises, they will be spending about 10 years of their twilight years in poor health.

"The hundred-year life may well be the norm for children born in developed countries, if the current trends continue," said Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies, Mr Heng Swee Keat, at the centre's opening event at the NUHS auditorium in Kent Ridge Road.

"Healthy longevity ensures that the additional years are a boon, rather than a grim millstone of disease burden and fiscal cost. This is particularly salient for Singapore and many parts of the world, where populations are rapidly ageing.

At the opening, Prof Chong Yap Seng, the dean of NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, said the ability to find biomarkers of ageing that can be altered in a few months to reverse or stop the ageing process will in the long run alter the cost of ageing.

Healthy longevity also involves a "lifecourse" approach, which means it should start from even before a person is born - from the mother's health - to the health of the person in childhood, he said.

CHL's co-director, Professor Brian Kennedy, said the centre, located in Alexandra Hospital and a laboratory at NUS (National University of Singapore) Medicine, integrates pre-clinical and clinical research to test ways of slowing ageing in a South-east Asian population.

The idea is that if you measure a person's biological age, this can tell you more about his current state of health than what traditional biomarkers for diseases, such as blood pressure or blood sugar, can.

"Somebody is chronologically 60, but... biologically, he may be only 50 or, he may age poorly and be biologically 70. We need to be able to measure this so we can stratify the population to combat ageing and measure whether interventions are working efficiently biologically," he said.

The centre has screening tools that analyse facial ageing via machine learning and measure arterial stiffness, body composition, functional ability and more.

Participants aged 30 and above have been recruited over the past year for various studies. At least 15 studies are going on, including Project Abios (Ageing Biomarker Study in Singaporeans), which is looking at several hundred biomarkers in 420 to 450 participants and has found at least 300 so far.