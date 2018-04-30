New lab could lead to faster treatment for liver cancer patients

SINGAPORE - It can take three to four months to determine which drugs are most effective against a liver cancer patient's condition.

However three Singapore research institutions, along with South Korea's Samsung Medical Centre (SMC) have come up with a programme that could cut this waiting time to just three or four weeks - which may prove to be a lifesaver for some patients.

The PuRPOSE Programme's Joint Laboratory, located at Biopolis, was launched on Monday (30 April) to improve the treatment of liver cancer.

It is billed as the world's first patient-specific diagnostic and predictive platform for liver cancer. It is the second most fatal type of cancer globally and 80 per cent of patients who die from it are Asian.

The programme is a collaboration between A*STAR's Institute of Molecular & Cell Biology (IMCB) and Genome Institute of Singapore (GIS), the National Cancer Centre Singapore (NCCS), the National University of Singapore (NUS) and SMC.

"There is (currently) no good therapy for liver cancer," said Professor Pierce Chow, Senior Consultant of the Oncology Division at the NCCS. "Outcomes for these patients are significantly poorer than other patients with breast or colon cancer for the same stage of disease."

Treating liver cancer is especially challenging as the tumours tend to be highly heterogeneous, meaning tumour cells vary between individuals and there is no universal standard treatment that can be applied.

"The therapy has to be personalised for the patient. For liver cancer, there is an absolute absence of precision medicine, clinicians are not able to identify best drug for a particular patient," said Professor Chow.

"Now, clinicians give the best possible drug based on statistics, say a drug clinically proven to work for 60 per cent of patients, but what if the patient is in the (other) 40 per cent? There is no way for the clinician to tell."

Through the programme, tumour and blood samples are taken from a patient then dissociated into cell cultures so panels of drugs can be studied to select the best drug for that patient. Genome analysis specific to each patient narrows down the range of drugs tested.

SMC's robotic Avatar Platform will be used for the first time in Singapore's medicine scene.

Its rapid cell culture techniques allow hundreds of cells to be screened at the same time, unlike current research processes available here which are more laborious and time-consuming. The most suitable drugs can be identified in three to four weeks.

The programme hopes to complete its first clinical trial proving the efficacy of patient-specific drugs within the next two years, so that it can move towards its goal of providing this service to liver cancer patients in all hospitals. Patients participating in the trial are from the NCCS and National Univeristy Hospital (NUH).

The service is expected to benefit patients in all stages of liver cancer.

Post-surgery patients could turn to this for subsequent therapy to avoid relapses.

Other benefits to patients could include cheaper drugs.

According to Professor Chow, the research could allow pharmaceutical companies to know which drugs to produce for subgroups of patients with certain genes.

They could then determine which groups of patients require new drugs to be made or other existing drugs for other cancers to be repurposed for liver cancer treatment.

A more targeted approach to clinical trials would cut costs in drug development such that these cost savings could be passed on to consumers.

"This will also cut down on costs of drugs for patients," he added. "The first drug used is likely to be more effective opposed to a trial-and-error kind of approach."