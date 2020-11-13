New integrated hospital to open next to Bedok North MRT station around 2030

SINGAPORE - Residents in the east of Singapore will be served by a new integrated hospital when it opens in Bedok North around 2030.

Health Minister Gan Kim Yong on Friday (Nov 13) said the new hospital will be located next to Bedok North MRT station, bounded by Bedok Reservoir Road and Bedok North Road.

He added that the campus will integrate the functions of a general hospital and a community hospital.

The general hospital will provide emergency services, inpatient and specialist outpatient services.

Meanwhile, the community hospital will provide intermediate services such as rehabilitation and sub-acute care to support patients who are discharged from the general hospital.

Several other institutions in Singapore currently co-locate general and community hospitals next to each other, including Tan Tock Seng Hospital and Ren Ci Hospital, Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and Jurong Community Hospital, and Singapore General Hospital and Outram Community Hospital.

Speaking to reporters at Outram Community Hospital, Mr Gan said SingHealth will operate the new hospital in Bedok.

The Health Ministry and SingHealth will engage the community in the area to co-create ideas on how the new hospital can better meet the needs of the community, and more details will be shared when these are ready.

Mr Gan noted that demand for healthcare is set to continue growing due to population growth and ageing.

"The upcoming new hospital in Bedok North will enable us to serve the healthcare needs of the community in the Eastern region of Singapore better," he said.

There are currently 10 public acute hospitals and nine community hospitals in Singapore.

This will go up to 12 public acute and 12 community hospitals across the island by 2030, when the new hospital, and the upcoming Woodlands Health Campus and TTSH Integrated Care Hub at Novena are ready.

MOH said it intends to call tenders over the coming weeks to appoint project consultants to plan and design the integrated hospital at Bedok North.



A panoramic view of the empty plot of land where the new hospital will be located. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR

