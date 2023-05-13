New initiative to help GPs better prescribe ‘social medicine’ to residents in Toa Payoh

SINGAPORE – In order to help residents in Toa Payoh, especially seniors, live more healthily, Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) and Care Corner Singapore are actively reaching out to general practitioners (GPs) in the area.

This is so that the more than 60 family doctors practising in the neighbourhood are aware of the health and social services available within their communities, and can refer patients to these services.

It will also help prepare GPs for the July launch of Healthier SG – a national scheme that encourages residents to enrol with a family doctor who knows their conditions well and can work with them to practise preventive care.

The scheme represents a fundamental reform of the Republic’s healthcare system that will see GPs taking on a key role in ensuring that individuals are kept healthy and avoid falling ill, instead of reactively caring for those who are already sick.

Healthier SG will kick off with those aged 60 and above. But patients with chronic illnesses aged 40 and above can sign up earlier through a pre-enrolment process.

On Saturday, 10 GPs working in the Toa Payoh area visited Care Corner’s active ageing centre in Lorong 4 Toa Payoh to learn about the programmes that the social service agency provides, including daycare for seniors and specialised counselling services for them.

These are referred to as “social medicine” by Care Corner Seniors Services senior group director Daniel Chien.

During the engagement session, the doctors were taught how to spot potential fall risks among seniors and how to help them avoid getting frail – an issue that is expected to grow markedly as Singapore’s population ages.

They were also briefed about local care networks that TTSH is building to bring GPs, community partners and various agencies together.

In a statement, Care Corner and TTSH said a fifth of the residents in Toa Payoh are above 65 years old, and almost one in three of these seniors lives alone. Hence, there is a pressing need to ensure that these seniors are better supported to lead healthier lives.

TTSH said it will work with other community partners in central Singapore to conduct similar engagement sessions for family doctors in places such as Ang Mo Kio, Serangoon and Kallang.

Adjunct Assistant Professor Jerome Goh, clinical director of the division for central health at TTSH, said: “With an ageing population, frailty, social isolation and disabilities become key social determinants for health. These cannot be managed using a medical model alone.”

He added: “What happens to patients after they leave the clinic is equally important – what they do in terms of adopting a healthy lifestyle, eating healthy and the social connections that they make.”