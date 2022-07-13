New hospice services in Outram mark another big step forward in end-of-life care

SINGAPORE - At day hospice centre Oasis@Outram, cancer patient Allan Wong, 82, is free to do anything he likes. On Wednesday (July 13), he approached Health Minister Ong Ye Kung and asked to have a wefie taken, promptly sending it to his 78-year-old wife.

Mr Ong was there to officiate at the first-of-its-kind day hospice centre that offers patients the freedom to choose the activities and services they want, instead of a pre-decided programme. It also has a cafe and a bar, unlike conventional centres.

Oasis@Outram, located at Outram Community Hospital, is HCA Hospice's (HCA's) third day hospice. The second, HCA Kang Le Day Hospice, opened officially in late 2014 at the void deck of a block of flats in Marsiling.

The first was launched in 1995 and became known as HCA Day Hospice @Serangoon, after HCA moved its headquarters to Kwong Wai Shiu Hospital in that area.

The HCA centres offer more than 60 per cent of the day hospice capacity in Singapore, said Mr Ong in his speech.

While the awareness of day hospice services remains relatively low, it is growing. Such services started in 1993, with one centre. The second opened in 1995, and the remaining three sprang up in the past three years, Mr Ong said.

These services play an essential role in end-of life care, an area that the Ministry of Health is prioritising. "We aim to strengthen end-of-life care, to help people maintain quality of life even in their final days, and leave well," he said.

In particular, the model of care at Oasis@Outram, which focuses on the personal growth of patients on the last leg of their life journey and aims to help reframe the thinking on dying, is one that signals a positive step forward in this area.

It shows how end-of-life care can be brought into the community in a dignified and meaningful way.

Mr Ong said the centre's co-location with Outram Community Hospital offers a continuum of care for palliative care patients transiting from the hospital to home.

Oasis@Outram's day paediatric hospice services are also unique, though it can take in only three patients a day. The space for paediatric patients comes with a ceiling hoist to transport the children to the jacuzzi for a soak.

For the adults, the activities at the new 900 sq m facility include art and craft, horticulture, manicures, movies in a mini-theatre and mahjong in a room that gives off a bit of a casino vibe with its heavy, dark curtains. These are all free for the terminally ill patients, who are referred there.