New diabetes drug spell hope for persons with obesity

SINGAPORE – In early 2022, when Ms A’s doctor told her about a new drug that could help her manage her weight and her diabetes, she took it.

It was free then, and it worked beautifully for her.

Ozempic is a once-weekly drug that she injected under the skin of her abdomen. The first time she took it, she felt nauseous for a few days, as her body adjusted to the drug, but she was otherwise fine.

“The moment you take it, you don’t want to eat more, after a few spoonfuls of rice,” said the 47-year-old, who wanted to remain anonymous. “You don’t get hunger pangs... So, you just get into the habit of feeling fuller.”

The property agent has been going to the National University Hospital to see Dr Khoo Chin Meng, the head and senior consultant at the division of endocrinology, for her diabetes for a few years, and had been exercising and watching her diet.

But it all went haywire when her weight shot up by some 10kg, to 84kg, after she took the steroids prescribed for her autoimmune disorder, immune thrombocytopenic purpura, in 2019.

“Dr Khoo saw that I was not losing weight as fast as he wanted me to, because my blood sugar levels will go up,” she said.

With Ozempic, Ms A said her weight dropped to as low as 72kg over several months. But she stopped using it when the drug trial ended after six months, as she found it tough to cough up around $300 for the weekly dose over the long term.

Without it, she is still trying to keep to a few mouthfuls of food. The oral tablet she was prescribed does not seem to work. She is now 74kg, and considering going back to Ozempic as she feels hungry and her appetite is coming back.

“If it comes back, my sugar levels will go haywire as well.”

Ozempic’s active ingredient is semaglutide, a glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist drug that was developed for type 2 diabetes patients but then was found to be also effective in helping them lose weight.

It helps to lower blood sugar, curb the appetite and slow the emptying of the stomach. It also affects hunger signals to the brain.

Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk sells a higher-dose version under the brand name Wegovy for those with obesity. Both drugs have gone viral on social media for their off-label use as weight loss drugs.

Wegovy has been shown to help those who have obesity or a high-risk body mass index (BMI) lose about 15 per cent of their weight.

While not everyone lost that sort of weight after taking it, about 86 per cent of study participants managed to achieve a weight loss of at least 5 per cent.

Dr Khoo said semaglutide is game-changing as it is more effective than the current available obesity drugs, and generally well tolerated.