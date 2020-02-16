New decals for hawker stalls that have met hygiene standards

SINGAPORE - Starting on Sunday (Feb 16), the public can look out for hawker stalls sporting an "SG clean" decal that signifies the stallholders have met certain hygiene standards.

The new scheme aims to raise cleanliness and safeguard public health amid the coronavirus outbreak, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) on Sunday.

The hygiene standards include ensuring that food preparation areas and equipment are sanitised, handling waste properly, and having a system in place to monitor the health of their staff.

Checks will be conducted by the Singapore Food Agency.

Posters have also been put up around hawker centres to encourage individuals to practice good hygiene habits as well as be socially responsible, such as by returning their trays and keeping their tables clean or washing their hands regularly with soap.

Environment and Water Resources Minister Masagos Zulkifli, who attended the launch of the campaign at the hawker centre at Our Tampines Hub on Sunday, said: "We hope that this is not something we do only because there's a crisis.

"We have to increase this awareness of the need for good personal hygiene practice, good cleaning practices and maintain these beyond this episode of the Covid-19."

This will also help to prepare Singapore for any future virus outbreaks, Mr Masagos added.

Senior Minister of State for the Environment and Water Resources Amy Khor was also present at the launch.

Related Story NEA calls for tender for food waste conveyance system at Our Tampines Hub hawker centre

The "SG Clean" quality mark will be progressively rolled out to various sectors covering areas with high human traffic, the NEA said. This includes pre-schools, schools, hotels, tourist attractions and shopping malls. Each government agency will oversee their respective sectors, and the hygiene checklist may differ from sector to sector.

Mr Tan Shi Liang, who runs a roast meat hawker stall at Our Tampines Hub, said he had already stepped up hygiene measures before this campaign was launched.

"We have been taking extra precautions to wipe down, and sanitise with Dettol, external areas that customers use, like the countertop and payment area," said the 32-year-old.

He said his staff used to do it at the end of the day, but since the coronavirus outbreak, they have stepped it up to at least twice a day, including after the lunch peak hour.

"This hygiene checklist and decal is more of a reminder because it's our daily practice to do all this."