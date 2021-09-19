New daily cases cross 1,000 mark; unvaccinated 90-year-old man dies

Singapore saw its 60th Covid-19 death when an unvaccinated 90-year-old man died on Friday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

Singapore also saw more than 1,000 Covid-19 cases yesterday with a total of 1,009 new cases reported, the highest daily number since April 23 last year.

The man who died had a history of cancer, heart disease and pneumonia and was taken to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases on Friday with symptoms. He tested positive for Covid-19 infection that day.

Of the 1,009 new infections, 926 cases were in the community and 78 were among dormitory residents.

Of the local cases yesterday, 259 were seniors above 60 years old.

There were also five imported cases.

The total number of infections in Singapore now stands at 76,792.

MOH also said that some of Singapore's public hospitals were experiencing a surge in the number of patients who have rushed to their A&E departments with mild acute respiratory infection symptoms.

It urged those with mild symptoms to consult a general practitioner at a Swab and Send Home clinic instead.

Yesterday also saw a new Covid-19 cluster at Pfizer Asia-Pacific with 22 cases. Of these, 20 were staff and two were cleaners.

MOH said the facility is not involved in vaccine production.

Another new cluster - at NSL OilChem - was reported with 27 cases. Of these, 25 were staff and two were household contacts.

There are currently 863 Covid-19 patients in the hospital, up from 813 the day before.

A total of 105 cases were in need of oxygen supplementation and 18 were in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Of those who have fallen very ill, 100 are seniors above 60.

Other clusters saw more cases added.

The Sembcorp Marine Admiralty Yard cluster grew to 39 cases, with two new cases added yesterday.

The Blue Stars Dormitory in Upper Jurong Road cluster had three new cases, bringing its total to 104.

Another three cases were added to the Chinatown Complex cluster, for a total of 270 cases. The complex reopened for business on Thursday after a 3½-day closure for cleaning and disinfection.

The clusters linked to staff at two bus interchanges in Toa Payoh and Boon Lay had eight new cases. The total number of cases at these interchanges is 488.

As at Friday, 82 per cent of Singapore's population had received both vaccine doses, and 84 per cent had received at least one dose.