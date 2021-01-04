S'pore govt to offer support to those with serious side effects from Covid-19 vaccines

SINGAPORE - A new programme will be introduced to provide support for those who experience serious side effects related to Covid-19 vaccines administered here.

Health Minister Gan Kim Yong announced this in Parliament on Monday (Jan 4), saying that the programme by the Health Ministry will give peace of mind to those receiving the vaccines, although few are expected to need this.

More details on the vaccine injury financial assistance programme will be announced later, he said.

"As with all medications and established vaccines, there is a small risk of very rare but serious adverse events that may occur post-vaccination, including allergic reactions," he said.

He added that those who receive the Covid-19 vaccine should be observed on-site for 30 minutes after they receive the jab, so that any severe allergic reactions such as anaphylaxis can be detected and treated promptly.

The Health Sciences Authority had earlier said that certain groups of people, such as those with a history of anaphylaxis or the rapid onset of severe allergic reactions, should not receive the vaccine as a precautionary measure.

Pregnant women, immunocompromised people and those under the age of 16 should also not receive the vaccine, as the safety and efficacy data on these groups of people is not available yet.