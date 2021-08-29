New clusters at Jurong East Bus Interchange, Kaki Bukit dorm

Staff at Jurong East Bus Interchange and Homestay Lodge, a foreign workers' dormitory, were the two new Covid-19 clusters uncovered by the Ministry of Health (MOH) yesterday.

The Jurong East Bus Interchange cluster, with a total of 14 cases, is the sixth active cluster involving staff at a bus interchange.

Homestay Lodge, located in Kaki Bukit Avenue 3, has five cases.

They number among 66 active clusters, which have infections ranging from three to 1,155 each.

These cases were among 113 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases uncovered as at yesterday noon. Of these, 25 cases were linked to the Bugis Junction cluster.

This brings the total number of cases in the cluster, which was first uncovered last Tuesday, to 176.

Of the remaining 88 cases, 32 were linked to previous cases and had already been quarantined.

Another 27 linked cases were not in quarantine when they tested positive. The remaining 29 were unlinked cases.

There were also eight imported cases. Four were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while the other four developed the illness while in isolation or serving stay-home notice.

In total, there were 121 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore yesterday, bringing the country's total to 67,171.

There are currently 389 cases hospitalised, 16 of whom have serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation.

Six are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Of the very ill, 16 are seniors aged above 60, and of them, 11 are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Over the past 28 days, the percentage of unvaccinated people who became severely ill or died was 9.2 per cent, while that for the fully vaccinated was 1.2 per cent, MOH added.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has increased from 260 cases in the week before to 551 cases in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has also increased from 82 cases in the week before to 144 cases in the past week.

As at Friday, 79 per cent of the population have been fully vaccinated, while 83 per cent have received at least one dose.

A total of 8,667,278 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered under the national vaccination programme, covering 4,500,430 people, with 4,291,659 people having completed the full vaccination regimen.

In addition, 164,336 doses of other vaccines recognised in the World Health Organisation's Emergency Use Listing have been administered, covering 85,489 people.

Separately, mandatory Covid-19 testing will be conducted at Block 113, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4, today, after nine cases were detected in five households at the block.

Testing will take place between 9am and 4pm at the void deck of the block.

The exercise is optional for those who have tested negative for Covid-19 infection from last Wednesday, said the ministry.