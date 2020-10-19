New Bidadari estate to have polyclinic by 2027

SINGAPORE - The new Bidadari estate will have a polyclinic by 2027, co-located with a nursing home along Upper Aljunied Road.

It is one of 12 new polyclinics that the Government is planning to launch by 2030. With the additions, Singapore will have 32 polyclinics located around the island by then.

Explaining the reason for having the polyclinic and nursing home at the same location, Senior Minister of State for Health Dr Janil Puthucheary said: "This will be important for patients coming into Bidadari polyclinic because you have Toa Payoh, which is a mature estate, and there is an increasing number of seniors with chronic diseases and diseases for the aged."

Bidadari is a 93ha estate situated in the mature town of Toa Payoh, and in close proximity to three MRT stations - Woodleigh, Potong Pasir and Bartley.

The new integrated development is located near the Alkaff Lakeview Housing Board cluster. The nearest train stop is Woodleigh station, about 500m away.

Dr Janil, who spoke to reporters during a visit to Ang Mo Kio polyclinic on Monday (Oct 19), said the polyclinic will also serve the "many new young families" in the estate, which will have about 10,000 HDB flats progressively completed by 2022.

"We will call the tender later this year, and get the process going for consultancy and design, and we hope to have the Bidadari polyclinic operational by 2027," said Dr Janil, who is also the Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information.

Residents from the first two new HDB projects in Bidadari, which includes Alkaff Lakeview, started collecting the keys to their flats from July 2019.