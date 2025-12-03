New $21m research collaboration to develop treatments for eye diseases

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Director of SERI Jodhbir Mehta (seated, left) shaking hands with Head of Ophthalmology Innovation Center of Santen Reza Haque. Behind them are (from left) dean of Duke-NUS Medical School Thomas Coffman, COO of Santen Rie Nakajima and CEO of Singapore National Eye Centre Aung Tin.

SINGAPORE – The Singapore Eye Research Institute (SERI) is expanding its partnership with Japan’s Santen Pharmaceutical with a new $21 million research collaboration that aims to develop treatments for vision-threatening eye diseases such as glaucoma and myopia.

The Santen-SERI Open Innovation Center (SONIC) 2.0 is a three-year initiative, which will run from December 2025 to November 2028, combining Santen’s pharmaceutical expertise with SERI’s clinical and translational research capabilities.

Key research programmes under the collaboration include research and development into novel compounds for treating glaucoma, as well as investigating anti-scarring agents – which can help to prevent vision loss caused by excessive scar tissue due to eye disease and after surgery – for multiple diseases.

The collaboration will also see the two work together on developing improved treatments for myopia control as well as exploring the use of technology such as artificial intelligence in evaluating potential therapies for presbyopia, the age-related condition that impacts the eye’s ability to focus at nearer distances.

It is supported under Singapore’s Research, Innovation and Enterprise 2025 Plan, which aims to enhance the nation’s research and development.

The three-year initiative aims to bring two new treatments for glaucoma and myopia to the clinical stage, where trials are conducted on a drug’s safety and efficacy in humans, as well as expand the pipeline for ophthalmic drugs for Asia and the rest of the world.

“SONIC 2.0 is expected to deliver tangible translational outcomes and contribute to Singapore’s biomedical innovation landscape through talent development, commercialisation and future product launches projected by 2035,” SERI and Santen said in a statement on Dec 3.

Singapore’s national research institute for ophthalmic and vision research, SERI is the research arm of the Singapore National Eye Centre (SNEC).

The new collaboration builds on SONIC 1.0, a $37 million collaboration between 2017 and 2023 that saw the establishment of a joint lab at the Academia building on the Singapore General Hospital campus at Outram.

SONIC 1.0 resulted in 13 research projects across various areas, including diabetic retinopathy, myopia, dry eye and glaucoma as well as the filing of six joint patents.

The collaboration also saw the development of the first low-dose atropine drops – used to slow the progression of myopia in children – approved for use in Japan, which was launched in April 2025.

These drops will also progressively be made available in China as well as other parts of Asia, said Santen chief operating officer Rie Nakajima.

Santen and SERI had first worked together in 2014, collaborating on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceutical products, noted SNEC chief executive officer Aung Tin.

Professor Aung Tin, who is also the principal investigator for the SONIC 2.0 programme, pointed to a growing burden of eye conditions affecting patients around the world, describing myopia – which affects some 2.6 billion people worldwide – as a huge problem, particularly in Asia.

Singapore has among the highest prevalence rates of myopia in the world, with more than 80 per cent of the adult population experiencing the condition.

A study published in the British Journal of Ophthalmology in 2024 suggested that by 2050, Asia would have the highest prevalence of myopia, affecting about 69 per cent of the population.

“We hope to bring together our research and innovation ecosystems to work together and to deliver new solutions,” said Prof Aung Tin.